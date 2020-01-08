Two-truck crash impacting traffic in downtown Victoria

Traffic is impacted at Blanshard Street and Fairfield Road after a crash between two trucks Wednesday morning. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

A crash at the intersection of Blanshard Street and Fairfield Road is causing delays for motorists Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews are on scene where it appears one commercial truck heading south on Blanshard Street struck another commercial truck heading west on Fairfield Road.

Police and a tow truck are at the scene which is being cleared but traffic is being impacted. Police have blocked off Blanshard Street at Burdett Avenue.

It appears there are no injuries.

Two vehicle crash at Fairfield and Blanshard – not sure what happened here but it appears the driver of a truck heading south on Blanshard struck a truck heading west on Fairfield. Tow trucks and @vicpdcanada are on scene – traffic is slow through here #yyjtraffic #victoriabc pic.twitter.com/BazU1ONvJx — Nina Grossman (@NinaGrossman) January 8, 2020

More to come.

