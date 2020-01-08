Traffic is impacted at Blanshard Street and Fairfield Road after a crash between two trucks Wednesday morning. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Two-truck crash impacting traffic in downtown Victoria

Crash at Blanshard Street and Fairfield Road

A crash at the intersection of Blanshard Street and Fairfield Road is causing delays for motorists Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews are on scene where it appears one commercial truck heading south on Blanshard Street struck another commercial truck heading west on Fairfield Road.

Police and a tow truck are at the scene which is being cleared but traffic is being impacted. Police have blocked off Blanshard Street at Burdett Avenue.

It appears there are no injuries.

More to come.

