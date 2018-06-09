Two Vancouver Island tickets share Max Millions

$60 million Lotto Max jackpot won in Quebec

According to lotto.BCLC.com, the June 8 $60 million Lotto Max jackpot was won by a single ticket sold in Quebec.

The winning numbers in the Lotto Max draw were 12, 25, 27, 29, 34, 44 and 45. The bonus number was 07.

All was not lost for Vancouver Island players, however, particularly those who bought tickets in Ladysmith or Victoria.

There were Max Millions tickets sold in both locations.

A ticket with the numbers 04, 05, 10, 17, 19, 27 and 49 was sold in Ladysmith, as well as in Ontario. The lucky ticket holders won $500,000 apiece.

A ticket sold in Victoria bearing the numbers 09, 15, 16, 18, 22, 33 and 38 will split $1 million ($500,000 each) with an identical ticket sold in Vancouver.

Only one other Max Millions ticket was sold in B.C.

A Burnaby ticket bearing the numbers 07, 15, 19, 31, 33, 35 and 45 is worth $1 million.

A ticket purchased in Surrey was one of five tickets to split the 6/7 + bonus jackpot of $,1010,018, earning $202,003.60.

For a complete breakdown of all the prizes, go to the BCLC website.

