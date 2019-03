Southbound lanes are blocked off as crew clear the scene

Failure to yield cited as the cause for two vehicle incident on Veterans Memorial Parkway and Kelly Road

Fire and Westshore RCMP have responded to a two vehicle collsion on Veterans Memorial Parkway and Kelly Road this morning.

Southbound lanes are blocked off as clean up crews work clear the roadway.

Cst. Benji Bartley said a car turning left onto Veterans failed to yield to a van travelling southbound.

The driver of the van was taken to hospital with minor injuries, he said.

swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

