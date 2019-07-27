Two vehicle crash at Cook and Finlayson just after midnight

VicPD say the injuries were non-life-threatening

A car crash at a Victoria intersection sent individuals to hospital shortly after midnight Saturday.

Just after 12 a.m., a crash between two vehicles took place at Cook Street and Finlayson Street. According to the Victoria Police Department, air bags in the vehicles were deployed and the people involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Howie Allan witnessed the aftermath and said three ambulances arrived on scene. Everyone involved was taken to the hospital, he said.

A silver car crashed into the metal railing on the side of the road and the other car was in the middle of the road.

The incident is still under investigation by VicPD and they said more details about the cause of the crash will become available next week.

More to come.

