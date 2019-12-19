UPDATE: Two-vehicle crash leaves one car on sidewalk at Blanshard and Fort streets

No injuries reported after a car crashed into to Canada Post boxes

One vehicle left the roadway, striking two mailboxes at Blanshard and Fort streets. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Two drivers were involved in a collision that left one vehicle on the sidewalk after careening into two mailboxes early Thursday morning.

Around 9:10 a.m. a Kia was heading north on Blanshard Street. The driver reported looking up and realizing the light was red.

The two vehicle crash occurred after one driver appears to have run a red light. Both drivers are fine, but seem a bit rattled. Police are clearing the scene shortly pic.twitter.com/o3y0EIOkeg — Nicole Crescenzi (@NicoleCrescenzi) December 19, 2019

That’s when the driver of a Volkswagen heading east up Fort Street struck him.

The Kia driver said he tried to aim for a tree on the sidewalk on the western side of Blanshard Street near Monk’s Office Supply, but lost control and ended up hitting two Canada Post boxes and a sign instead.

Both drivers walked away from the accident without apparent injury, though ambulances, fire trucks and police were on scene for some time.

ALSO READ: Crash snarls traffic on Wilkinson, Interurban roads during morning commute

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter