(Black Press Media file photo)

Two-vehicle crash in Langford sends one to hospital Monday morning

Driver sent to hospital with unspecified injuries

A two-vehicle crash in Langford sent one person to hospital Monday morning and re-routed traffic.

At 10:55 a.m. on Feb. 17, West Shore RCMP responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Goldstream Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway.

READ ALSO: West Shore RCMP reminds drivers to watch for pedestrians following two incidents

Police said one motorist was turning left onto Veterans Memorial Parkway when struck by another vehicle travelling straight through the intersection.

Both vehicles were damaged and towed from the scene and there were reports of traffic being diverted at the time. Around 11:45 a.m., Langford Fire Rescue confirmed traffic was moving freely again.

One of the drivers was sent to hospital with unspecified injuries.

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian standards for coronavirus protection to be reviewed, health agency says

Just Posted

Recent arrests skim surface of Victoria’s human trafficking problem

Port city makes desirable place for traffickers flying under the radar

Two-vehicle crash in Langford sends one to hospital Monday morning

Driver sent to hospital with unspecified injuries

Victoria Canadian Forces member honored with exceptional Rotary Club award

Capt. Jacqueline Zweng is the Western Canada Ambassador of Wounded Warriors Canada

Oak Bay athletes rule the slopes at Island ski and snowboard series

Oak Bay boys take top ski, snowboard honours

B.C. budget expected to stay the course as economic growth moderates

Finance minister said ICBC costs have affected budget

VIDEO: Ottawa wants quick, peaceful resolution to pipeline protests, Trudeau says

The protests have manifested themselves as blockades on different rail lines across the country

Wet’suwet’en and B.C. government have been talking Aboriginal title for a year

Coastal GasLink says it has agreements with all 20 elected First Nations councils along the 670-kilometre route

Canadian standards for coronavirus protection to be reviewed, health agency says

The protocols set out how health workers should protect themselves and their patients

Monday marks one-year anniversary of man missing from Langley

42-year-old B.C. man, Searl Smith, was last seen leaving Langley Memorial Hospital on Feb. 17, 2019

Amtrak warns of delays as railways from Seattle to B.C. blocked by Wet’suwet’en supporters

Coastal GasLink said it’s signed benefits agreements with all 20 elected band councils along pipeline route

Federal emergency group meets on pipeline protests as rail blockades continue

There’s mounting political pressure for Trudeau to put an end to the blockades

VIDEO: Minister reports ‘modest progress’ after blockade talks with First Nation

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say Coastal GasLink does not have authority to go through their lands

B.C. man released from quarantined cruise ship in Japan

Because Spencer Fehrenbacher has American citizenship, he was evacuated by the U.S.

PHOTOS: Victoria Cougars beat rival Campbell River Storm on Valentine’s Day

Cougars win 6-2 and continue to lead the VIJHL as playoffs approach

Most Read