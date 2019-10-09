A vehicle rolled over into the ditch along the Trans-Canada Highway near Thetis Lake Wednesday morning. (Photo courtesy of Maren Walters)

Two vehicle rollovers prompt winter driving reminder from Langford fire chief

Time for drivers to be prepared for winter conditions

Langford Fire Rescue and the BC Ambulance Service responded to a vehicle rollover on the Trans-Canada Highway near Thetis Lake early Wednesday morning.

Langford Fire Chief Chris Aubrey said two vehicles in the northbound lane on the highway near the View Royal border “made contact” and a Jeep went over the barrier, rolling into the ditch.

Aubrey said both drivers were able to get out of their vehicles on their own before crews arrived. While he does not know the extent of their injuries he said BC Ambulance Service tended to them at the scene and that the injuries appeared to be minor.

READ ALSO: Take a look at your tires; Winter driving regulations in effect

Traffic was backed up on the highway for a short amount of time.

Aubrey noted Langford fire crews responded to another rollover on Millstream Road earlier in the morning.

“Within four hours of each other there were two significant rollovers,” Aubrey said.

While causes for the accidents are undetermined, Aubrey said now is a good time to remember that winter weather is on its way.

He advised drivers to ensure they are prepared for winter driving conditions and have good tires that can handle the roads, such as winter tires.

