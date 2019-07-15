Two officers recieved non-life-threatening injuries during a mental health arrest (File photo)

Two VicPD officers injured during mental health arrest

The officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning

Two Victoria Police officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries during an arrest on Sunday morning.

Shortly after 6:00 a.m. officers were called to the intersection of Blanshard Street and Burdett Avenue for a man acting erratically.

Reportedly, the man was jumping on vehicles and trying to get into a City of Victoria Public Works vehicle.

When officers arrived, the man began climbing on the patrol car.

Officers exited their car and tried to calm the man using de-escalation techniques, without success.

The man began to fight with the officers, who tried to contain the man by using a Taser without success. Eventually, the officers were able to successfully arrest the man and take him into custody.

The man was taken to hospital where he was held for mental health concerns, but did not require medical treatment for physical injuries.

Both of the officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the incident but were able to return to duty.

