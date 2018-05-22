Two VicPD officers injured, man and woman facing charges

Police were called to the scene Sunday night after a man tried to kick in someone’s door

Two patrol officers from the Victoria Police Department are recovering after receiving non-life-threatening injuries in an arrest Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 700-block of Pandora Avenue just after 5 p.m. after a man attempted to kick in the door of one of the building’s suites. The man then entered another person’s suite in the same building. When officers arrived he was in a woman’s suite on a separate floor. Officers tried to negotiate with him, but he tried to get away. The man was taken to the ground and arrested after running at officers on scene, and continuing to fight afterwards. The woman also tried to stop officers from taking the man into custody, and was also arrested.

On scene police found a small amount of drugs including heroin and methamphetamine.

Two officers received non-life-threatening injuries during the arrests and were sent to hospital for treatment.

Police are recommending charges including obstruction of police officers, uttering threats and drug possession. The woman was released on a promise to appear in court. The man was held for court.

