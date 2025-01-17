Two victims lose thousands to Bitcoin scams in one day in Nanaimo

Separate incidents happened Jan. 15

Two Nanaimo residents lost nearly $20,000 to Bitcoin scams in one day this week.

According to a news release from Nanaimo RCMP, two men transferred significant amounts of money to scammers on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

“Rule No. 1 is never open up, respond to or open links from people or companies you don’t know. Rule No. 2 is if you are directed to pay by Bitcoin, consider it a scam,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the release.

In the first case, the man who was scammed was phoned by someone claiming to be a police officer. The scammer told the victim his identity had been compromised and he needed to send money to the man on the phone for safe-keeping.

“Instructions were provided and the victim was directed to a Bitcoin machine in Woodgrove Centre. There, $13,000 was deposited,” stated the news release. “Only after sending the money did the victim realize that he had may have been scammed.”

The second scam originated from an e-mail claiming the victim was eligible for a refund but in order to get it he had to call a provided number and complete a questionnaire.

“After sending the questionnaire back he was advised there was an error and the company had incorrectly sent him $4,800. He was asked to send the extra money back via Bitcoin. After sending the money the victim figured out that he had been scammed,” the release noted. “He also admitted to feeling ashamed but wanted to share his experience with others so they may not make the same mistakes he did.”

To learn more about bitcoin scams and others visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at http://antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.