Two weekend crashes involved cars and houses

VicPD say alcohol is believed to a factor in both incidents

Victoria Police say alcohol was involved in two weekend crashes between cars and homes. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Victoria police say that alcohol was likely a factor in two car crashes into homes over the weekend.

On Saturday, Oct. 13 police arrived at the 1600-block of Hollywood Crescent to find a car crashed into a house.

A Ford Focus crashed into the side of the home’s living room. The driver was transported to hospital where he was released shortly after. He was released on a Promise to Appear with a future court date.

Less than 24 hours later at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, police attended a second car-house crash in the 2700-block of Cook Street. A Ford Mustang drove into an unoccupied bedroom. The man driving was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is in its early stages, but alcohol and speed are believed to be involved with both events.

Over the weekend, VicPD also removed six other impaired drivers from the road.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com