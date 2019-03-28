Victoria Police are looking for witnesses to a downtown assault on two women (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Two women assaulted in downtown Victoria while waiting for a taxi

The Victoria police are looking for witnesses to an incident on March 26

The Victoria Police are looking for witnesses to an assault on two women in downtown Victoria.

Around 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26 two women in their 60’s were waiting for a taxi near the area at Broad and Johnson Streets when an unknown man assaulted them.

The assault left the women with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene prior the arrival of the police, but was described as an Aboriginal man in his early 20’s. He was wearing a graphic t-shirt, a black windbreaker, dark blue jeans and a dark baseball cap with a flat brim.

It is believed that the suspect was inside the Paparazzi nightclub singing karaoke with another patron prior to the assault.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, or call anonymously to the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

