Two women, one man dead in house fire northwest of Edmonton

Gunn area fire not considered suspicious, likely to have started on a stove

Mounties say three people died in a house fire northwest of Edmonton on the weekend.

Parkland RCMP say they responded early Sunday to a report of a fire at a home in Darbyson Estates near Gunn, Alta.

The home was engulfed in flames when officers arrived.

Police say multiple people were believed to be at the residence, and the bodies of two women and a man were found inside once the fire was put out.

Const. Sarah Williams says the dead have been tentatively identified, but that won’t be confirmed until autopsies have been completed.

She says the fire isn’t considered suspicious and a preliminary investigation suggests it is likely to have started on a stove.

—The Canadian Press

