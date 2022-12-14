Police have arrested 25 year-old Luke Priddle in connection to the death of a 47 year-old Tofino man in 2020. (File photo)

Police have arrested 25 year-old Luke Priddle in connection to the death of a 47 year-old Tofino man in 2020. (File photo)

Two-year murder investigation in Tofino leads to arrest in Nanaimo

Luke Priddle, 25, charged with second degree murder, robbery and theft of a motor vehicle

A two-year investigation into the mysterious death of a 47 year-old Tofino man has led to a murder charge.

Luke Priddle, 25, was arrested in Nanaimo on Dec. 12 and appeared in court on Dec. 13 where he was charged with second degree murder, robbery and theft of a motor vehicle, according to a statement released by the BC RCMP on Wednesday.

Priddle remains in custody.

Tofino RCMP were conducting a welfare call at a Chesterman Beach Road residence on Dec. 30, 2020, when they discovered the deceased 47 year-old Tofino resident. The death was immediately deemed suspicious.

“Based on observations at the scene the death was deemed to be suspicious and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit assumed conduct of the investigation,” read a statement from District Senior Investigating Officer of the BC RCMP Major Crime Unit Insp. Kevin O’Donnell on Jan. 1, 2021. “This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.”

The 2021 statement added that a person had been taken into custody in Nanaimo, but was later released without charges.

Police are asking anyone with any information about the incident to contact the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit at 250-380-6211.


andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

READ MORE: Police investigating suspicious death in Tofino

DeathRCMPTofino,

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Struggling Greater Victoria blue box recycling pickup to see a truck boost
Next story
New Sooke library wins building award

Just Posted

hjg
Sooke bylaw change opens door to ‘economic diversity’

Craigflower bridge is the site where Reena Virk was murdered by a pack of teenagers in 1997. (Dunc Malcolm/News staff)
Hulu producing TV show about 1997 murder of Reena Virk

The City of Colwood has approved more than $300,000 worth of support for a new childcare facility which will have 97 childcare spaces. (Courtesy of Low Hammond Rowe Architects)
Colwood approves $300K of support to create child-care spaces

Cathy Gouk of Cathy’s Corner Cafe prepares a Christmas meal. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
In Sooke, Cathy’s Corner Cafe offers free Christmas dinner for all

Pop-up banner image