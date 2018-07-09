Two-year-old girl dies in Saanich

The toddler died in hospital after being struck by minivan driven by her dad

Saanich Police say a two-year-old toddler died in hospital Saturday after her dad had struck her with his mini-van while leaving their home in the Beckwith Park neighbourhood of Saanich.

“This is a horrible tragedy and our thoughts and prayers are with the family” said Sgt. Jereme Leslie of Saanich Police.

The incident happened at around 3 p.m. in the Beckwith Park neighbourhood of Saanich. Leslie said the father of the toddler was leaving his home when his minivan struck the toddler. Family members, police and crews with B.C. Ambulance Service attempted life saving measures. Crews transported the girl to hospital, where she died.

A spokesperson for BC Coroners Service says the office is currently investigating the death.

Andy Watson, manager for strategic communications with BC Coroners Service, said the investigation into the girl’s death is in its early stages, with several key details unresolved.