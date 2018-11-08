Joe Hansen, from Washington state, is a UVic student and concerned about what is happening in the U.S. (Keri Coles/News staff)

U.S. expats hold rally in Victoria for protection of Mueller investigation

In wake the of Attorney General Jeff Sessions getting fired, Democrats Abroad rally together

A rally of American expats and concerned Canadians took to Centennial Square in Victoria Thursday, calling for protection of the Mueller investigation in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The group, organized through MoveOn.org and helped out locally by Democrats Abroad, is protesting the replacement of Sessions with Matt Whittaker as special counsel Robert Mueller’s boss on the investigation of possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The Victoria rally is held in conjunction with other rallies scheduled across the U.S. and around the world by MoveOn.org.

