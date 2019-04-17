This photo provided by Painesville police shows an officer holding an iguana at the police station on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Painesville, Ohio. Police say an unruly customer at a restaurant pulled the iguana from under his shirt, swung it around and threw it at the manager. Police say they apprehended the suspect a few blocks away in the city roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Cleveland. Authorities did not say what provoked the attack. (Painesville Police Department via AP)

U.S. man accused of throwing iguana in restaurant: police

Police have named the iguana ‘Copper’

Police say an unruly customer at a restaurant in Ohio pulled an iguana from under his shirt, swung it around and threw it at the manager.

Painesville police were called to the Perkins restaurant around noon Tuesday.

Police say they apprehended the suspect a few blocks away in the city roughly 30 miles (48 kilometres) northeast of Cleveland. Authorities did not say what provoked the attack.

The 49-year-old was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and animal cruelty.

Police say the lizard, whom they named “Copper,” was taken to the Lake County Humane Society to be checked by a veterinarian.

READ MORE: Florida man finds bright green iguana in toilet, calls 911

READ MORE: Pet deer kills man and injures wife in rural Australia

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Inflation rises 1.9% on higher prices for fresh vegetables, mortgage costs
Next story
B.C. piano teacher facing 15 sex charges dies

Just Posted

Fisheries Department announces chinook fishing restrictions in B.C.

Urgent protection measures include the closure of a commercial fishery involving seven endangered stock

Victoria wheelchair athlete nabs bronze in her final national championship

Final score was 69-70 in a tight game over the weekend

Rickter Scale: The view through a smoky mirror

The Rickter Scale is a weekly column

WATCH: Artists tour pleases weekend visitors

Hills to Shore Artists Tour upcoming in May

Busy day for travellers on BC Ferries

Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route sees first two sailings sell out

Gruesome details emerge on first day of trial for Oak Bay father charged in daughters’ deaths

Crown presents opening statement, calls first witness

POLL: How often does your family use BC Ferries?

Navigating the lineups for BC Ferries is a way of life for… Continue reading

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of April 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Man dead after shooting in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood

Police said it appears to have been a targeted incident

B.C. braces for another round of pipeline battle with Alberta’s Jason Kenney

Premier John Horgan looks to cool dispute that’s heading back to court

Skip The Dishes warns B.C. delivery drivers about ‘extremely violent’ wanted man

Tips coming in to IHIT, but Brandon Nathan Teixeira still at large

Another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C.

Person got sick while abroad, and went to Coquitlam, Burnaby and the airport while infectious

$1 billion raised to rebuild Paris’ Notre Dame after fire

France has set a one-year deadline to get the work done

Prince George on verge of first BC Hockey League title

Spruce Kings defeat Vernon Vipers 4-3 n OT; lead Fred Page Cup championship 3-0

Most Read