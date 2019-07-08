(Black Press Media files)

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

The University of B.C. will no longer be allowed to march at the Vancouver Pride Parade, according to the organizers.

The Vancouver Pride Society released a statement Monday saying it is revoking the university’s entry “due to their decision to provide a platform for transphobic hate speech.”

The move follows UBC allowing anti-SOGI speaker Jenn Smith to speak on their campus in an “externally booked” event, citing Smith’s free speech rights.

Smith identifies as transgender, but he has spoken out against SOGI on a multitude of occasions.

Smith’s talk, called ‘The Erosion of Freedom: How transgender politics in school and society is undermining our freedom and harming women and children,” took place at UBC on June 23.

The pride society said UBC faculty and students can still apply to march in the parade. Those wishing to take part must answer a series of questions all the society to “assess their alignment” with Vancouver Pride Society values.

UBC dropped below the score needed to march in the parade after allowing Smith to speak.

In a statement, UBC Vancouver vice-president of academics Andrew Szeri said the university “remains committed to finding more ways to maintain a respectful environment for everyone in our community.”

UBC said it would refer its policy on booking and renting university space to its Board of Governor’s meting in September.

READ MORE: Trinity Western University cancels appearance by anti-SOGI activist

VIDEO: Hundreds of protesters drown out anti-SOGI speakers in Victoria

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Driver ignores flagger in Oak Bay, drives on sidewalk
Next story
Two kids in critical condition after ‘suspicious’ house fire in Surrey

Just Posted

Mother of murder girls testifies in Oak Bay double murder trial

Sarah Cotton recalls learning her daughters Chloe and Aubrey Berry were dead

UPDATE: Escaped inmates serving time for second-degree murder, aggravated assault

James Lee Busch, Zachary Armitage escaped from William Head Institution in Metchosin on Sunday

VicPD, Oak Bay Bicycles surprise youth with new bike after his stolen and damaged

VicPD says bike theft remains an ongoing problem with 307 reports this year

2,200 Scouts descend on Sooke’s Camp Barnard

This year’s theme is Myths and Legends

CRD looks to deal with deteriorating water quality of Elk/Beaver Lake in Saanich

Open house scheduled for July 31 at Greek Community Hall at 4648 Elk Lake Drive

VIDEO: Doubts intensify for dog owners, vets after FDA report on grain-free food

FDA lists 16 brands that may be linked with a greater risk of a canine heart condition known as DCM

Nanaimo dragonboat race delayed so killer whales can pass by

Visit from orcas was a ‘very exciting first’ for Save-On-Foods Nanaimo Dragonboat Festival

Alleged Fraser Valley corn thief caught reselling ears on local Facebook page

Owner of Sparkes Corn Barn said a man backed up his truck to the field and loaded up

B.C. ride hailing licence fees set, applications accepted in September

Licences $5,000 a year, per-trip fee to pay for disability access

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

Two kids in critical condition after ‘suspicious’ house fire in Surrey

It happened about about 10:30 a.m. Sunday in a basement suite

Environmental groups challenge Trans Mountain, citing killer whale concerns

Ottawa approved the pipeline on June 18

LGBTQ-themed swim at B.C. pool cancelled after online backlash

Event condemned for allowing topless swimming and excluding parents and guardians

Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action

They who reached a similar deal with its female Mounties three years ago

Most Read