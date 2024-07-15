UBC looks into professor’s social media after Trump rally shooting

‘Damn, so close’: Post on a now deleted X account belonging to faculty of medicine member

The University of British Columbia says it is “aware” of a social media post that was apparently made by a professor at its faculty of medicine shortly after the attempted assassination of former U.S. president Donald Trump.

The school says it is “looking into” the post and that it “does not condone violence of any kind.”

Posts that appeared on a now deleted X account belonging to Professor Karen Pinder said “Damn, so close. Too bad,” and then later, in response to a comment, “What a glorious day this could have been!”

Pinder did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The posts generated outrage online, including from BC Conservative Leader John Rustad, who shared a screenshot, calling it “disappointing” and saying that “no classroom in this province should have room for this kind of radicalism.”

Rustad is among other B.C. politicians who have condemned the shooting in Pennsylvania where Trump’s ear was injured, a bystander was killed and two others were wounded.

Premier David Eby also posted to X Saturday after the shooting, saying he was “deeply concerned.”

“No matter your politics, the attempted assassination of a former president and presidential candidate is horrific,” Eby said in the post. “The people of British Columbia abhor political violence in all of its forms.”

