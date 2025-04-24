UBC Okanagan construction site to reach records with concrete pour

The pour is estimated to take 22 hours

Seventy concrete trucks will be lined up at the construction site of the University of B.C. Okanagan's downtown Kelowna campus on April 28.

At 1 a.m. the crews will start pouring an estimated 5,600 cubic metres of concrete to build the foundation of the tower.

The pour is expected to take 22 hours and will be the largest continuous concrete pour in B.C. outside of the Lower Mainland.

The tower, once complete, will also be the tallest building in Kelowna at 43 storeys. The height of the build was dropped from the original plan of 46 storeys.

Construction on the downtown campus has not been without controversy.

In November 2023, the first of what was to become four buildings were evacuated and closed off due to ground shifting caused by construction for the tower. Further shifting caused the deterioration and evacuation of more than 80 residents of the low-income apartment building Hadgraft Wilson Place. All buildings but Hadgraft Wilson Place have since been demolished, but the apartments continue to sit empty while the fate of the apartment is determined.

UBC, the City of Kelowna and other parties involved in the construction now face two lawsuits stemming from the apartment building evacuation. The city and the university have both alleged no wrongdoing in civil court response.

Roads around the site at 550 Doyle Avenue will be closed starting at 6 a.m. on April 27 and will remain closed until the pour is complete. As a result, construction noise outside of regular construction hours is expected.