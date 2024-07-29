UBC Okanagan gets $2M funding jolt for battery research

The centre is the first of its kind in Western Canada and will focus on new technologies

A $2 million investment by the provincial government will help charge a battery innovation centre at the University of BC’s Okanagan (UBCO) campus.

"The battery innovation centre is a monumental step forward for British Columbia's clean-energy transition, demonstrating the quality, leading-edge work emerging from the sector," said Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation.

The centre is the first of its kind in Western Canada and will focus on new technologies and growing the supply-chain sector and Okanagan’s role as a battery and critical-mineral hub.

It will be involved in testing and scaling up next-generation battery technologies to offer increased energy density, higher safety, and lower-cost alternatives to lithium-ion batteries.

"Effective energy storage is a critical element of a low-carbon energy future and the work of our research team has already improved Canada's battery supply chain. ," said Lesley Cormack, principal of UBCO.

The centre will support battery recycling and metal processing in the Kootenay region, battery manufacturing in the Lower Mainland, and mineral mining throughout B.C.

“Using these technologies in our lives is a part of the energy transition,” Osborne said. “We’re lessening pollution, creating cleaner air, and creating new jobs.”

The $2 million investment will go toward construction and equipment costs for a 2,000-square-foot pilot facility within the battery innovation centre.

The battery innovation centre will be part of UBCO's Cleantech Hub, established with federal government funding in 2021, and will produce commercial cells for use in medical devices and other applications.