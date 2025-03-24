UBC Okanagan students start hunger strike to demand divestment

Striking students will gather at the Sawchuk Theatre today at noon

Students at the University of B.C. Okanagan in Kelowna has begun a hunger strike to raise awareness about the genocide in Palestine.

Joining students from UBC's Vancouver campus, who started striking on Mar. 17, the protest aims to shed light on "UBC's double standards in investment practices and ongoing financial ties to weapons manufacturers and corporations designated by the United Nations as complicit in violations of international law."

The strike will take place daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at various locations on campus. Students will gather at the Sawchuk Theatre today, Mar. 24, starting at noon.

A UBC Okanagan student named Ashley explained why she had joined the strike. “I am hunger-striking because I understand that collective liberation requires collective responsibility and I believe that each and every one of us has the power to enact social change. I am hunger-striking because I would like to use the power of my body to actualize a future of collective liberation where Palestine and all of us are free. I am hunger striking because unlike the UBC administration and the UBCO School of Social Work, I refuse to look away from genocide.”

A community rally will be held in the campus courtyard on Mar. 28 at 11:30 a.m. for anyone wishing to show their support.

Stay up-to-date on the strike at UBCDivest.org.