UBC training facility for health-care professionals opens in Surrey

Students in physical therapy, occupational therapy and midwifery together in new space

A new training facility for in-demand health-care positions — including physical therapy, occupational therapy and midwifery — has opened at UBC in Surrey, near the city's hospital.

In an announcement in central Surrey on Friday afternoon (Sept. 6), Education Minister Rachna Singh and the University of British Columbia's Dr. Vincent Wong from the faculty of medicine shared the news.

“We’re thrilled to have UBC’s physical therapy, occupational therapy and midwifery students in the Fraser region together under one roof for the first time,” Wong said.

Newly opened at the City Centre 1 building, adjacent to Surrey Memorial Hospital, 88 students are already training there as of this month, the province shared in a press release.

“Our Province is focused on training more people for good-paying, in-demand health-care jobs in their communities,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills, in the release. (Beare was absent from the announcement.)

“By supporting UBC’s new training space in Surrey, we’re delivering more physical therapists, occupational therapists and midwives to care for people in our province today and for years to come.”

The new facility will take in 20 master's students in physical therapy, 16 master's students in occupational therapy, and eight midwifery students annually.

The space has newly renovated research laboratories, seminar rooms, multi-purpose rooms and common areas for students. Funding from the province for the new facility totalled $24.9 million.

"The students being trained at this facility will help all British Columbians," Singh said.