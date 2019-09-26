UBCM attendees endorse right for permanent residents to get the vote

The province will now consider allowing permanent residents to vote in municipal elections

Municipal leaders at the UBCM endorsed the idea of permanent residences getting the right to vote. (Black Press File Photo)

Community leaders from across the province have endorsed the idea of giving permanent residents the right to vote in municipal elections.

Victoria Coun. Sharmarke Dubow was one of several people to speak on the subject at the Union of BC Municipalities conference currently taking place in Vancouver. He has advocated for permanent residents to get the vote since shortly after he was elected to council in 2018.

“This passed as a priority for the UBCM, and local governments across BC agreed that this has to change,” Dubow said. “This is an unjust system and now the [provincial] government has the moral priority to act.”

ALSO READ: Victoria councillors want permanent residents to get municipal vote

Permanent residents are people who have immigrated to Canada but haven’t yet become Canadian citizens. The process of obtaining citizenship can sometimes take up to 10 years.

A 2016 census of the Capital Regional District shows 7,885 immigrants arrived in Greater Victoria between 2011 and 2016 – with 2,570 choosing to live in Victoria.

ALSO READ: Motion for permanent residents to get municipal vote gains support

“This is great, because there are permanent residents who are doctors, skilled workers, caregivers and all people who are valuable contributors and members of our society,” Dubow said. “Despite their contributions to our community they are left without a voice and a vote to elect the representative who will have a direct impact on their lives.”

The idea will now be forwarded to the provincial government for consideration.

With files from Nina Grossman

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
‘We’ll keep him in our hearts’: Adventurous dog falls over cliff, dies on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

UBCM attendees endorse right for permanent residents to get the vote

The province will now consider allowing permanent residents to vote in municipal elections

Local, international researchers work to turn greenhouse gases into rock

University of Victoria researchers join team developing technology to remove carbon dioxide from atmosphere

Eight overdoses outside safe consumption site prompt alert from Island Health

Anecdotal reports suggest number could be double that

Diverse economy draws federal government branch to Greater Victoria

Export Development Canada’s Christopher Theeparajah lauds local economy

B.C.’s speculation tax under fire in first major legal challenge

Group petition filed Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court

VIDEO: Sports documentary features local prospect’s rise to Royals

Royals ready to roar in home opener, Friday

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of September 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should the government increase restrictions on the sale of vaping products?

Health officials are concerned the future health of young Canadians could vanish… Continue reading

Vancouver mayor ‘disappointed’ with financial compensation for 2015 oil spill

The city received less than half of the amount claimed for the Marathassa spill in English Bay

Vancouver Island teacher honoured for action during fatal bus crash

Alberni teacher Mike Roberts played ‘critical role’ in bus crash between Port Alberni and Bamfield

Communities seek reforms to B.C. wildfire, flood response

‘Stay and defend’ homeowners put risk on local government

Stolen headstones recovered by West Kelowna RCMP

Bronze plaques were also stolen from cemeteries in Lake Country and Kelowna

NDP will tackle ‘housing crisis’ with affordable housing and up to $5,000 in rental support

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s campaign touches down on Vancouver Island

Boyfriend charged in death of pregnant B.C. woman missing for 19 years

Trent Larsen, the boyfriend of Angel Fehr, was arrested on Sept. 15

Most Read