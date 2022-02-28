(File photo)

Assault on UBCO security guard now a homicide

No students were said to be involved

What was being treated as an assault on a UBCO security guard is now being treated as a homicide.

On Feb. 26, just before 6 a.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to an assault call in the University Centre Building (UNC) on the University of British Columbia Okanagan campus. The victim, a 24-year old woman working as a security guard, was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The woman has since succumbed to her injuries, with the case now being treated as a homicide.

The attacker was identified shortly after the incident, and was apprehended under the Mental Health Act. He remains in hospital and faces possible murder charges.

A press release from Kelowna RCMP indicated that the suspect was an employee of the university at the time of the attack. A statement from UBCO spokespeople said that the incident appeared to be an isolated attack, and that no students were involved.

The UNC building reopened the following day around 10:30 a.m.

READ MORE: RCMP investigating assault at University of British Columbia Okanagan

READ MORE: Parents look to fundraise for new playground at Lakeside School

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaRCMPUBC

Previous story
Sidney draft OCP set for public input
Next story
B.C. municipalities still waiting for climate action fund details

Just Posted

Tesla will anounce its new Langford service centre March 3. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Tesla to reveal details of Langford service centre Thursday

Brianna Sarita Lozano, a 46-year-old mother and Victoria resident, has been identified by her father as the Beacon Hill Park homicide victim from March 3. (Courtesy of Jorge Lozano)
No updates 1 year after Beacon Hill Park homicide, Victoria police say

Coastal wolves have been spotted on Royal Roads’ campus. (File photo courtesy of Ian McAllister/Pacific Wild)
Wolves spotted at Royal Roads, school warns dog owners to keep pups leashed

Late morning view southward over the top of Victoria city hall, as seen from the top of the Fisgard Street parkade. (Don Descoteau/Black Press Media)
Business associations propose solutions to property tax squeezing small business