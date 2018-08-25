UBER Eats food delivery launches in Greater Victoria

The app allows you to order from your favourite restaurant and have food delivered right to your door

We’re still at least a year away from getting car share services in Victoria, but the most recognizable name-brand company is already making inroads with their food delivery business.

UBER Eats officially launched this week in Greater Victoria, as they expanded to 30 new cites across Canada.

The company hopes to be available in 100 Canadian cities by the end of 2018, adding other locations in the Lower Mainland, the Prairies and Maritimes this week as well.

The app works as a service to have meals delivered to your door, with partnering restaurants tapping into the Uber delivery network to expand their business, while hungry people can get the food they love from their favourite restaurant.

“Launching in these 30 new cities supports our efforts to bring food delivery to more Canadians through the Uber Eats platform,” said Dan Park, General Manager, Uber Eats Canada. “Canadians want to be able to enjoy food in a way that fits their lifestyle. As the world’s fastest growing meal delivery service, we are expanding in order to meet those demands with the convenience of reliable delivery.”

One of the Victoria-area restaurants taking advantage of this is The Very Good Butchers, who say they’re excited about the expansion possibilities.

“I think Uber Eats gives us more exposure for our food and our brand. Uber Eats uses solid technology to get food to customers quickly and try new things,” says Mitchell Scott.

“More options in Victoria are great, and a way to get food to people quickly so they don’t have to make the trip downtown. There’s already a huge user base of Uber customers, and even people visiting from out of town will get to see our food on the app. This will definitely help us increase order volume.”

UBER Eats first launched in Canada in 2015 and has grown to include more than 8,000 restaurants on the platform and 10,000 delivery partners.

