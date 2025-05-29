Uber expands Vancouver Island rideshare service to Parksville and Qualicum Beach

Ride share platform now available across B.C.

Uber rides are now available in the Parksville and Qualicum Beach area.

Rides will only be available where drivers actively sign up and go online to do trips, according to a news release from Uber, which is available across B.C. as of May 28.

“I am pleased to welcome Uber as a new service to Parksville and the Oceanside region and look forward to the provision of an alternative transportation option for our residents and community,” Parksville Mayor Doug O'Brien told the PQB News.

Ride availability may vary depending on the number of drivers in an area, according to Uber.

“As we head into a busy summer season, we are excited to bring ride share to more British Columbians. Residents and visitors alike now have a safe, affordable, and reliable option to help get them where they need to go, when they need to,” said Michael van Hemmen, general manager of Uber Canada. “And for those with a safe driving record, a flexible opportunity to earn money on their own time.”

Uber cited a recent survey which found 81 per cent of Canadian riders said safety is an important reason why they use the ride share platform and 77 per cent said options like Uber help reduce impaired driving.

To meet the expected demand for rides, interested drivers can visit driver.uber.com to learn more. Uber is offering a $500 incentive for eligible drivers who complete their profile and take 10 trips within the first 4 weeks.

Uber has received support from community organizations like Mothers Against Drunk Driving Canada, Hope Air and the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association.

“Keeping roads safe is a responsibility we all share — and in British Columbia, that starts with giving people better options to get home," said Steve Sullivan, chief executive officer, MADD Canada, in the release. "MADD Canada is proud to partner with Uber Canada to do just that. As ride sharing expands in B.C., more people will have access to a safe way home, helping reduce the risks on our roads."

In May 2023, Uber received approval from BC’s Passenger Transportation Board for a licence transfer from another ride share company to operate across the province. Uber launched in Victoria and Kelowna in June 2023.