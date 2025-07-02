'Unacceptable': B.C. Conservative slams high mayor salaries, calls for cap

Opposition critic Tony Luck says mayors should not be making considerably more than cabinet ministers

Fraser-Nicola MLA Tony Luck has criticized the "excessive" mayoral salaries in Metro Vancouver after a report from former Solicitor General Kash Heed recommended the salaries be more closely aligned with provincial cabinet ministers.

Luck serves as the official opposition critic for municipal affairs and local government.

"Taxpayers are tired of seeing public officials put themselves first," Luck said in a statement issued Friday, June 27. "At a time when families are struggling to afford groceries, housing, and basic services, it’s unacceptable that some mayors are pocketing $150,000 more than provincial cabinet ministers. No local politician should be out-earning the people running entire ministries."

Luck said the report stated some mayors are making more than $300,000 per year. According to the Legislative Assembly's website, MLAs receive a base salary of $119,532.72; ministers receive an additional 50 per cent of the base salary – $59,766.37 – totalling about $179,000 per year.

"Let’s be clear: public service is about responsibility, not entitlement," Luck stated. "If the NDP government is serious about affordability, it should start with leadership by example. That includes municipal officials."

Luck called on the NDP government to adopt Heed's recommendation for mayoral salary caps at the same level as provincial cabinet ministers and that Metro Vancouver overhaul its compensation structure.

"British Columbians expect fairness, not excess," he stated. "It’s time for real compensation reform.”