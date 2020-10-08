Saanich police are searching for a suspect caught in security footage placing an uncapped needle and some gauze on the back door of a business on Sept. 30. (Image via the Saanich Police Department)

Uncapped needle placed on door of Saanich business, police seek suspect

Female suspect caught on CCTV placing needle on Sept. 30

Saanich police are investigating after an uncapped needle was found placed on the door of a business near Burnside Road West and Harriet Road.

According to police, when staff arrived at work on the morning of Oct. 1, they found an uncapped hypodermic needle and some gauze placed on the back door of the building. The needle and gauze were disposed of safely and no one was injured, police said.

Upon reviewing the CCTV security footage, officers determined that the needle and gauze were placed on the door with tape just after 7 p.m. on Sept. 30. The suspect, a Caucasian woman in her thirties with short brown hair, was caught on video. She is believed to be about 5’6” and was wearing a white hoodie along with a black jacket, black pants and black flip-flops.

Saanich police are asking that anyone with information reach out to the department by calling the non-emergency line at 250-475-4321 or make an anonymous report through the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-877.

READ ALSO: VicPD looking for man last seen six months ago

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

District of SaanichSaanich Police Department

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island SAR teams join forces to extract injured mountaineers from a glacier
Next story
Bears take the brunt of negative human behaviour in B.C.

Just Posted

Sooke couple to be focus of new reality TV show

Big Timber airs on History Channel Canada on Oct. 8

Greater Victoria mayors want concrete answers from party leaders, local candidates

Questions focus on child care; mental health, addictions and treatment, and transportation

Uncapped needle placed on door of Saanich business, police seek suspect

Female suspect caught on CCTV placing needle on Sept. 30

Outdoors store operators happy in new West Shore home

Island Outfitters opens the doors this week on Island Highway in View Royal

VicPD looking for man last seen six months ago

Christopher McAloney was last seen in April

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Oct. 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Is COVID-19 influencing your Thanksgiving plans?

It’s traditionally a time for turkey and cranberry sauce, for family get-togethers,… Continue reading

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Overdose advisory issued for Cowichan Valley

Drug users are warned to take steps to protect themselves

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Nearly half of parents are willing to accept ‘less rigorous’ testing of COVID vaccine: UBC

There are currently more than 180 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development

Nightclubs are banned, but a Lower Mainland sex club is open during COVID-19

‘Lifestyle club’ says its pandemic precautions keep participants safe

Vancouver Island SAR teams join forces to extract injured mountaineers from a glacier

Injured mountaineers rescued from the side of a glacier in Strathcona Park

Most Read