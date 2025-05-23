Jackpot won, jackpot lost: $1M ticket sold in B.C. expires unclaimed

BCLC says such lottery jackpots go back into the national prize pool for future draws

Time has run out for the person in Surrey who bought a winning lottery ticket worth $1 million.

Someone out there had a full year to claim the Lotto Max prize from BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC), but the deadline expired when the clock struck midnight Thursday morning, May 22.

Purchased in Surrey, a ticket for the May 21, 2024, draw matched seven numbers (2, 5, 23, 30, 35, 45 and 46) for a million-dollar win.

"All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize," BCLC stated a few weeks ago, in an attempt to locate the lottery winner.

The specific location in Surrey where the winning ticket was bought has not been revealed by BCLC.

"We do have some unclaimed prizes that do go expired from time to time," said Matt Lee, media relations rep for BCLC, noting that most of them are for $1 wins.

Three years ago in Vancouver, in August 2022, the story of the largest ever unclaimed lottery prize in B.C. unfolded when nobody claimed a $15-million prize in a Lotto Max draw.

BCLC says such lottery jackpots go back into the national prize pool for future draws.

On May 15, Surrey's Justin Simporios, 35, waited less than a week to claim the $80 million he won in a recent Lotto Max draw. He scored the largest jackpot prize ever won in B.C., and the largest prize ever won by a single individual in Canada, according to BCLC.

Simporios bought the winning ticket at a Walmart store at Central City mall in Surrey, not far from where he lives.

Players can check their tickets at any BCLC lottery retailer in B.C., anytime online or on the BCLC Lotto app.