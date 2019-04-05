UPDATED: One man in hospital, another in custody after Friday shooting in Langford

One man is in hospital and another is in custody after a shooting in Langford Friday.
The West Shore RCMP was called to reports of a disturbance at a residence in the 2800-block of Jacklin Road at approximately 12:30 a.m. on April 5.
Shooting jacklin and station rd in the #yyj https://t.co/lsnOhuqudV
When officers arrived on scene they found an injured man who advised them he had been shot. The man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No other people were reported injured during the incident.
A home in the 2800-block of Jacklin Road is still cordoned off by yellow police tape.
A home in the 2800-block of Jacklin Road is behind police tape this morning with the sidewalk blocked between Bray and Station avenues in Langford. #yyjnews #yyj pic.twitter.com/LOUkbUcdqZ
Police believe this is a targeted crime and are still at the residence, conducting their investigation.
A suspect was located and arrested by Sooke RCMP a short time after the incident.
More to come.
