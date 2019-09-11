Greater Victoria recorded an unemployment rate of 3.3 in August. (Black Press Media file photo)

Unemployment rate in Greater Victoria drops to 3.3 per cent

Only Quebec City records lower unemployment rate in Canada

Regional unemployment in Greater Victoria ranks among the lowest in Canada.

Figures from Statistics Canada show unemployment in the Victoria Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) dropped by half a percentage to 3.3 per cent in August 2019. Only Quebec City recorded a lower rate with 2.6 per cent, more than three per cent below the national average of 5.7 per cent.

The provincial unemployment rate rose by 0.6 per cent to five per cent in British Columbia, as more people searched for work, with three out of four CMAs recorded rates below the provincial rate. Victoria’s CMA led the province, followed by Kelowna and Vancouver, each recording an unemployment rate of 4.4 per cent. Abbotsford-Mission recorded a rate of 5.1 per cent.

Among other Canadian provinces, Quebec led the way with an unemployment rate of 4.7 per cent, the lowest rate in the province since comparable data became available in 1976, and the lowest among all provinces in August.

Overall, employment grew in five Canadian provinces, with Ontario leading the country in raw numbers.

