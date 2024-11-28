Unescorted absences approved for ex-Okanagan cop who killed wife

Keith Wiens was approved for two separate unescorted absences from prison

Despite opposition from the family of his victim, a retired Summerland RCMP officer will be given time out in the community from his life sentence for murdering his wife.

Keith Wiens was approved for both seven-day and 10-day unescorted temporary absences to a community-based residential facility by the Parole Board of Canada on Nov. 22.

Wiens, 69, shot and killed his common-law partner of seven years Lynn Kalmring in 2011.

He was found guilty following a trial by jury and given a life sentence with no chance of parole for 13 years in 2013.

Kalmring's family shared how difficult it has been for them since her murder.

“It has been horrible,” Kalmring's sister Shelley Pertelson said. “Me and my sister were very close. It’s been so tough. A lot of time has passed, but it hasn’t made things any easier. Not at all.”

Not only did Wiens shoot his wife, but he then placed a knife into her hand and claimed that he had acted in self-defence, something he has only recently admitted to falsifying.

The Parole Board's recent decision approved two requested absences and rejected a third made by Wiens. The rejected application was for a 15-day unescorted temporary absence.

The two approved absences will have Wiens travel by train to the residential facility for the purpose of personal development, meeting the facility staff and participating in the re-entry program for gradual and structured reintegration into society.

While on the UTAs, you would like to visit your brother and sister-in-law, who are considered positive supports and reliable collaterals," reads the Parole Board's decision. "You intend to open a bank account, obtain your driver's licence, exercise and attend church. "

In the Parole Board's reasons for the decision, it was noted that Wiens had participated in over 100 previous escorted absences for community service without concern.

An incident in August of 2024 was also reported, where the supervisor of one escorted site brought concerns to Wiens' parole officer.

"The supervisor indicated that during the conversation, they felt you made comments that implied your 'reintegrative efforts were slowed down by vocal victim advocates groups,'" reads the Parole Board's Nov. 22 decision. "Of note, there was no indication that your behaviour made members of the worksite feel unsafe, however, it was agreed that you would not return to that location."

The Parole Board stated that while such information was considered aggravating, there were no safety-related concerns and no further documented issues at other sites.

While out on his unescorted absences, in addition to being required to check in with police, Wiens will be under orders to have no contact with his victim's family, to follow his treatment plan, to report any relationships and not to consume any alcohol.

In its decision, the board found that Wiens would not present an undue risk to society during the absences because of their short duration and localized nature.

Kalmring’s daughter Brandy Cummings said the fact her mother's killer could soon walk free infuriated and disturbed her.

“It just causes anxiety, so much anxiety,” she said. “Your blood turns cold for a second and here it is. He’s alive and my Mom isn’t and now he wants to be free.

“It does break my heart. The damage he’s caused to our family by his actions is continuing. It’s a huge ripple effect he’s caused in my family. All these years later, it’s still there. We’ve never had a chance to heal because of this. We always knew this day would come.”

Wiens is still unable to apply for full parole at least until July of 2026.

With files from Keith Lacey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter.