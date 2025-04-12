 Skip to content
'Unforeseen circumstances' cause prolonged closure of Highway 1 in Sicamous

Closed at Bruhn Bridge since Thursday, April 10
Heather Black
bruhn-bridge
Highway 1 remains closed by the Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous due to "unforeseen circumstances."(DOS photo)

Highway 1 remains closed at the Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous with no estimated opening time available. 

The road closed on Thursday, April 10 due to a reported landslide, though a DriveBC post lists construction work as the reason for the extended closure. The District of Sicamous provided an update for locals stating that "due to unforeseen circumstances, Highway 1 will remain closed this afternoon."

The last update was posted to DriveBC at 12:10 p.m. Friday, with the next one not expected until Saturday, April 12 at 9 a.m. It did advise, however, that a detour is available via Highway 97A and 97B. For residents of the impacted area, Old Spallumcheen Road is open to local traffic only, while Old Sicamous Road is open to residents "by traffic control escort only."

See DriveBC for updates. 

About the Author: Heather Black

