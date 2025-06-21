Unhoused encampment near Penticton River Channel served eviction notice

Residents of the encampment have until June 25 to clear out all their belongings

The unhoused residents of an encampment along Ellis Creek next to Fairview Road in Penticton have been served an eviction notice by the Ministry of Transportation.

The Ministry of Housing, on behalf of the Ministry of Transportation and Transit, confirmed in an emailed statement on June 20 that residents were served notice on June 16 and have until June 25 to clear the site of themselves and their belongings.

The encampment is located on land that was historically seized from the Penticton Indian Band by the Crown for the construction of Highway 97, putting the area outside the jurisdiction of the City of Penticton's bylaws and the Penticton Indian Band's own enforcement.

"We know this is a challenging situation, but the reality is the current encampment isn’t a safe place for people, and it’s not safe for the community," the Ministry of Housing spokesperson said, echoing the words used by Minister Ravi Kahlon during his visit to the community on June 9.

While visiting Penticton for an unrelated announcement, Minister Kahlon spoke on the issue of the encampment and committed to directing additional resources to addressing the situation.

The Ministry said on June 20 that outreach workers have been working to support those who shelter at the encampment, and reiterated its commitment to working with local partners and other provincial agencies to address the needs of those experiencing homelessness.

"Provincial outreach workers from BC Housing and the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction have been in regular contact with people sheltering at the encampment and have offered person-specific supports. This includes helping people apply for supportive housing, referrals to health services and community resources for food and water, clothing, and crisis support."

The Penticton Indian Band, ASK Wellness, South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society, Penticton Overdose Prevention Society, Interior Health and members of 100 More Homes have also been working in getting people living in the encampment support since the eviction notice was issued, according to a joint press release from the City of Penticton with BC Housing on June 20.

"This work is being done with care and compassion, and with respect for the dignity of everyone involved," the release states. "Our shared commitment is to the well-being of all community members—housed and unhoused. We remain focused on long-term solutions to homelessness and building a safer, healthier Penticton for everyone."

The encampment has been a point of contention for Penticton residents for months, with concerns of watershed pollution, impacts on tourism, the potential for fire and concerns of violence.

In May, a senior who regularly cleans up natural areas around Penticton was attacked while removing garbage from the encampment. Months earlier, two RVs at the nearby Leisureland Centre were set ablaze when a fire that started in a camp spread.

Former city councillor turned Opposition MLA Amelia Boutlbee took to social media in May to express her disappointment with the City over them not involving her in discussions with the province or Penticton Indian Band on addressing the site.

"It's been made clear to us and we've acknowledged that the province is going to have to play a leadership role when it comes to addressing that encampment," said Kahlon during his June 9 visit to Penticton.

The Ministry of Housing stated there will be additional housing and supports coming, but that the plans have not been finalized. The Ministry is currently funding 113 shelter spaces in the city, which includes the temporary winter shelter in Penticton's industrial area.

The Ministry of Housing, however, did not indicate how long that funding will last as the last publicly shared information said two months bridge funding for the temporary shelter had been secured to the end of June.

The City of Penticton also recently updated sections of its parks bylaw. The bylaw is now in alignment with legal precedents that state people who lack access to indoor shelter cannot be barred from temporarily sheltering in public spaces, such as camping, overnight in public parks.