The non-native European sponge Hymeniacidon perlevis is the first found in Canada. (Submitted photo)

The non-native European sponge Hymeniacidon perlevis is the first found in Canada. (Submitted photo)

Unidentified sponge may be the latest marine species invading Island harbour

Marine biologist finding dozens of alien species in warm-water Ladysmith Harbour, none threatening

A retired government marine biologist is trying to identify what may be an entirely new species, but is more likely the latest example of an ongoing marine invasion into Ladysmith Harbour.

Rick Harbo, who worked for 36 years for the Department of Fisheries and Oceans and is now a research associate with the Royal Museum in Victoria, has discovered a unique sea sponge that may only be found at the head of Ladysmith’s harbour.

“We found a new species of sponge. I believe it was introduced. It’s probably not a new species, but we’ve looked through the literature and have not been able to find a description of it,” Harbo said.

Further information about the sponge — named Lysodendrix literalis is limitied. But Harbo said it isn’t the only ‘unusual’ creature living in Ladysmith’s harbour.

“It’s one of the most invaded harbours that we have on our coast here,” he said. “You’d be hard-pressed to go anywhere in Ladysmith and not find an introduced species.”

Harbo also found a large presence of the non-native European sponge Hymeniacidon perlevis — the first recorded presence of the sponge in Canadian waters. Harbo’s findings were published in the scientific journal BioInvasions Records (2021) Volume 10, Issue 2.

The bright orange hymeniacidon sponge has prospered in the warm waters of the tidal flats by Bush Creek in the northern end of Ladysmith Harbour.

“It’s highly visible. It was growing all over the rocks. I had never seen anything like it before. That’s what got me interested in trying to identify it,” Harbo said.

Hymeniacidon only grows at the head of the harbour where the water is warmest. Harbo said the sponge is a good species to watch to monitor the impacts of climate change.

“If water temperatures increase their distribution will increase,” he said.

Harbo suspects hymeniacidon found its way to Ladysmith through the shipping industry, either on the hull of a ship or through historical aquacultural activities. In the 1900s, oysters from Atlantic Canada and from Japan were grown and harvested in Ladysmith.

That activity led to a host of invasive species settling in the harbour including Japanese seaweed, Japanese skeleton shrimp, Japanese oyster drill, pacific oysters, manilla clams, and several species of non-native mussels to name a few. Harbo has compiled a list of 45 non-native species in Ladysmith’s harbour, though he suspects there are more.

The main reason why these species have prospered in Ladysmith is because of how warm the waters are. None of the invasive or non-native species are threatening the native ecosystem at this time.

“It’s still a thriving harbour. It’s quite interesting in terms of all the activities that have gone on in Ladysmith and continue to go on from marinas, log sorting, to log dumping,” Harbo said.

“In spite of that, the harbour seems to be pretty resilient.”

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

RELATED: Glass sponge reef recommended as World Heritage Site

RELATED: ‘One of worst’ invasive crustaceans found on Lower Mainland shoreline

Previous story
Gorge Waterway’s muddy bank swamps man’s attempt to flee Victoria police

Just Posted

Victoria Police Department vehicles outside the headquarters building. VicPD (Black Press Media file photo)
Gorge Waterway’s muddy bank swamps man’s attempt to flee Victoria police

A wanted man got stuck in the Gorge Waterway while fleeing police on June 15

Police dog Hitch helped arrest a man who had reportedly threatened the security guards of a Victoria shopping centre with a knife on June 15. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
Man with knife arrested after reportedly threatening Bay Centre security guards

The K9 unit’s police dog, Hitch, was deployed to assist with the arrest

Police dog Obi assisted in an arrest Tuesday night after a man reportedly damaged a Victoria restaurant with a large steel beam. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Police dog called in after Victoria restaurant damaged with steel beam

Suspect reportedly entered restaurant and started damaging walls

Flowers and candles were laid on the driveway of the Weber home, where Kerri Weber was found dead in November 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)
Langford man to stand trial for death of his wife last November

Ken Weber is charged with second-degree murder of his wife, Kerri Weber

GardenWorks nursery in Oak Bay at its home until August. (Black Press Media file photo)
GardenWorks puts down new roots in Oak Bay this summer

Nursery shifts down The Avenue to fill former fitness studio space

Maxwell Johnson is seen in Bella Bella, B.C., in an undated photo. The Indigenous man from British Columbia has filed complaints with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal and the Canadian Human Rights Commission after he and his granddaughter were handcuffed when they tried to open a bank account. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Heiltsuk Nation, Damien Gillis, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
VIDEO: Chiefs join human rights case of Indigenous man handcuffed by police in B.C. bank

Maxwell Johnson said he wants change, not just words, from Vancouver police

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 15

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Marine biologist Rick Harbo pulls a lid from the Ladysmith harbour, which he uses to monitor the presence of native and non-native species in the Ladysmith harbour. (Cole Schisler photo)
Unidentified sponge may be the latest marine species invading Island harbour

Marine biologist finding dozens of alien species in warm-water Ladysmith Harbour, none threatening

Island Health is bringing a vaccination clinic to Lake Cowichan starting June 23. (Submitted)
Island Health opening COVID-19 vaccine clinic to boost lagging Cowichan Lake numbers

Cowichan Valley West the only Island area under 60 per cent in adult first dose totals

For more than a year, Rene Doyharcabal and a small group of neighbours in Langley’s Brookswood neighbourhood have been going out every evening to show support for first responders by honking horns and banging pots and drums. Now, a neighbour has filed a noise complaint. (Langley Advance Times file)
Noise complaint filed against nightly show of support for health care workers in B.C. city

Langley Township contacted group to advise of complaint, but no immediate action is expected

A nurse prepares a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Yukon Convention Centre in Whitehorse on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mike Thomas
Vancouver couple pleads guilty to breaking Yukon COVID rules, travelling for vaccine

Chief Judge Michael Cozens agreed with a joint sentencing submission,

An inmate in solitary confinement given lunch on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. THE CANADIAN/Lars Hagberg
22-hour cap on solitary confinement for youth in custody still too long: B.C. lawyer

Jennifer Metcalfe was horrified to hear a youth had spent a total of 78 straight days in isolation

The discovery of a missing woman’s body in Nanaimo earlier this month is now being treated as homicide, say Nanaimo RCMP. (File photo)
Discovery of woman’s body in downtown Nanaimo now being investigated as a homicide

Amy Watts was found dead near Albert Street and Victoria Crescent on June 3

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Vaccines, low COVID case counts increase Father’s Day hope, but risk is still there

Expert says people will have to do their own risk calculus before popping in on Papa

Most Read