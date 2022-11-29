Uninsured driver fined for going 100 km/h on Oak Bay street

Public works yard break and enter also among the 54 calls to police last week

A driver doing double the 50 km/h speed limit faces the usual fines and bans after being stopped by police last week.

Oak Bay officers were working speed enforcement in the 3100-block of Cadboro Bay Road on Nov. 24 around 11 p.m. when they clocked the speeding car. The driver was ticketed for excessive speed with a fine of $368, had no insurance for another $598 fine and the vehicle was impounded for a week.

With excessive speed, drivers going more than 40 km/h over the posted speed limit face a $368 ticket, three penalty points on their driving record and a mandatory seven-day vehicle impound. Drivers going more than 60 km/h faster face a fine of $483 and three penalty points.

Public works targeted

A 33-year-old man faces charges and a January 2023 court date after officers on patrol heard a rummaging noise coming from the municipal yard area on Nov. 24 around 1 a.m. Upon investigation, they discovered a suspect in a secure area and arrested him for break and enter and theft. The recycling facility had about $1,000 in damages.

Mischief racks up costs

Vehicle damage was among the 54 calls to Oak Bay Police Department last week. Police were called Nov. 22 after a resident discovered the rear window smashed in their vehicle and $300 worth of stuff stolen in the 2000-block of Neil Street. On Nov. 24, police were called to the 1900-block of Bee Street after someone smashed off the side mirror of a vehicle, resulting in several hundred dollars in damage.

Staffer stops fraud

An alert bank employee again rose to the occasion shutting down a fraud in progress.

The employee alerted the bank account holder prior to the e-transfer being sent and the account holder reported the fraud attempt to police Nov. 23. The resident reported someone had attempted to defraud them out of about $3,000 by e-transfer.

Anyone with information on these or any crime is asked to call Oak Bay police at 250-592- 2424 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

