A driver doing double the posted speed limit faces the usual fines and bans after being stopped by police last week. (Black Press Media file photo)

Uninsured driver fined for going 100 km/h on Oak Bay street

Public works yard break and enter also among the 54 calls to police last week

A driver doing double the 50 km/h speed limit faces the usual fines and bans after being stopped by police last week.

Oak Bay officers were working speed enforcement in the 3100-block of Cadboro Bay Road on Nov. 24 around 11 p.m. when they clocked the speeding car. The driver was ticketed for excessive speed with a fine of $368, had no insurance for another $598 fine and the vehicle was impounded for a week.

With excessive speed, drivers going more than 40 km/h over the posted speed limit face a $368 ticket, three penalty points on their driving record and a mandatory seven-day vehicle impound. Drivers going more than 60 km/h faster face a fine of $483 and three penalty points.

Public works targeted

A 33-year-old man faces charges and a January 2023 court date after officers on patrol heard a rummaging noise coming from the municipal yard area on Nov. 24 around 1 a.m. Upon investigation, they discovered a suspect in a secure area and arrested him for break and enter and theft. The recycling facility had about $1,000 in damages.

Mischief racks up costs

Vehicle damage was among the 54 calls to Oak Bay Police Department last week. Police were called Nov. 22 after a resident discovered the rear window smashed in their vehicle and $300 worth of stuff stolen in the 2000-block of Neil Street. On Nov. 24, police were called to the 1900-block of Bee Street after someone smashed off the side mirror of a vehicle, resulting in several hundred dollars in damage.

Staffer stops fraud

An alert bank employee again rose to the occasion shutting down a fraud in progress.

The employee alerted the bank account holder prior to the e-transfer being sent and the account holder reported the fraud attempt to police Nov. 23. The resident reported someone had attempted to defraud them out of about $3,000 by e-transfer.

Anyone with information on these or any crime is asked to call Oak Bay police at 250-592- 2424 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

