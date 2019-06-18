Union Club of B.C. votes in its first female president

16-year member Grace Van den Brink previously served as vice president

Grace Van den Brink, president of The Union Club of British Columbia. She is the club’s first female president. (Photo courtesy of The Union Club of British Columbia)

A woman will lead the way for the first time at The Union Club of British Columbia.

“I’m delighted and honoured to serve the Union Club as their new president,” said Grace Van den Brink who was acclaimed during the annual general meeting on June 6. “We are an inclusive private social club which has evolved to where our membership and governing board is almost equally women and men. The club offers a wide range of events and offerings for members and guests that is unique in the city – all in a landmark clubhouse that is also a national historic site.”

READ ALSO: Union Club recognized as national historic site

Nominated by past presidents Lawrence Graham and Bernard Beck, Van den Brink serves as the Union Club’s first woman president.

“Over the years, she has given of her time and skills for the betterment of the club,” said Graham. “I know our membership will benefit from her leadership.”

Van den Brink joined the Union Club in 2003. Her contributions include service on various subcommittees, as a general committee (board) member and as vice president. She calls the club “her home away from home.”

Her background includes both private and public sectors. Born into a family involved in the hospitality industry, she also worked in marketing and communications in Victoria and Vancouver. This was followed by public service with the province in public affairs and the ministry responsible for local government.

Lyle Soetaert was acclaimed vice president, while Heather Kohler, Kerri Gibson and Tony Joe were named to the general committee.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ginger Goodwin’s Cumberland cemetery grave desecrated
Next story
VIDEO: Trans Mountain expansion project gets green light, again

Just Posted

Convicted drug trafficker asks Victoria courtroom for chance to ‘turn this around’

Horst Schirmer sentenced for convictions on five counts of possession related to trafficking

Pipeline protestors plan march as Trudeau gives Trans Mountain the go-ahead,

20 kilometre march to protest the pipeline starts in Victoria, ends on Saanich Peninsula

Union Club of B.C. votes in its first female president

16-year member Grace Van den Brink previously served as vice president

$11 million overdraw for McKenzie Interchange construction

The project has been delayed multiple times and is now estimating a budget of $96 million

Alzheimer Society calls for helpline volunteers in Greater Victoria

Charity is in ‘urgent need’ as calls on the rise

VIDEO: Trans Mountain expansion project gets green light, again

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the decision in Ottawa on Tuesday afternoon

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of June 18

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you support the government’s decision to approve the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion?

The federal government announced Tuesday its approval for the Trans Mountain pipeline… Continue reading

Man to be sentenced for sexual abuse of young girl in Nanaimo

Stephen Mark Castleden also sentenced for child pornography-related charges

MPs hear retired B.C. nurse’s petition to change compensation for fatal medical errors

Teri McGrath wants provinces to implement no-fault system for medical errors

Horgan says he’ll still defend B.C. coast after second Trans Mountain approval

Meanwhile, one B.C. First Nation has announced plans for a legal challenge

VIDEO: Firefighters stop blaze from spreading after BMW crashes at Saratoga Speedway

Victoria-based businessmen were ‘corner training’ on Father’s Day when incident took place

Demonstrators on either side of Trans Mountain debate clash in Vancouver

Crowd heard from member of Indigenous-led coalition that hopes to buy 51% of expansion project

Grieving B.C. mom hopes Facebook message leads to new investigation into son’s Surrey homicide

Criminal Justice Branch didn’t lay charges, concluding no substantial likelihood of murder or manslaughter conviction

Most Read