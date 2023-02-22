Union negotiations with the Fairmont Empress Hotel in Victoria will happen this spring. (Don Denton/News Staff)

Union negotiations with the Fairmont Empress Hotel in Victoria will happen this spring. (Don Denton/News Staff)

Union eyes negotiations with Victoria’s Empress Hotel as template for future deals

Unifor hopes to set the bar for other negotiations in the hospitality sector

Unifor is working to create a collective agreement template for the hospitality sector out of the latest round of negotiations with Empress Hotel in Victoria.

According to a press release issued by the union, Unifor is striving to create an industry-wide template that can be used across the hospitality sector, which they say will priortize wages and housekeeping workloads.

“Unifor members are leading by example and negotiating industry-leading contracts,” Unifor National president Lana Payne said in a statement. “What happens this spring at the Empress will help lead the way for our other negotiations.”

The release said Unifor Local 4276, which will be negotiating with the Empress Hotel, is prioritizing workloads because injuries are a common side effect of unrealistic expectations.

Gavin McGarrigle, the Unifor western regional director, attributes much of the event and tourism sector to hotel workers. He said in the release that retaining workers is dependant on wage increases in addition to better workloads.

“Hotels are struggling to hire and retain staff,” he said. “Economic incentives will go a long way towards addressing this problem. B.C. can’t have a vibrant event and tourism sector without hotel workers.”

READ MORE: Restaurant and bar group hails lifting of job action by B.C. public-sector union

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

HotelsLabourTourism

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Chilliwack RCMP determines books in schools do not meet the definition of child pornography
Next story
Political spin on election interference helps China undermine democracies: Trudeau

Just Posted

Union negotiations with the Fairmont Empress Hotel in Victoria will happen this spring. (Don Denton/News Staff)
Union eyes negotiations with Victoria’s Empress Hotel as template for future deals

Whistle Buoy master brewer Matt West-Patrick (left) and Isaiah Archer are brewing a new batch with an AI-generated recipe. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Victoria brewery uses AI to generate latest beer recipe

Philip Ney may pull the plug on a sailing program that assists addicted youth if he can’t find dock space for the schooner central to Horizons Unbound. (Rick Stiebel - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke youth sailing program looks for safe harbour

Oak Bay police department electric EV car officer OBPD (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Fake ‘Alice Johnson from Amazon’ dupes Oak Bay resident of $8,000