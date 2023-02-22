Union eyes negotiations with Victoria’s Empress Hotel as template for future deals

Unifor hopes to set the bar for other negotiations in the hospitality sector

Unifor is working to create a collective agreement template for the hospitality sector out of the latest round of negotiations with Empress Hotel in Victoria.

According to a press release issued by the union, Unifor is striving to create an industry-wide template that can be used across the hospitality sector, which they say will priortize wages and housekeeping workloads.

“Unifor members are leading by example and negotiating industry-leading contracts,” Unifor National president Lana Payne said in a statement. “What happens this spring at the Empress will help lead the way for our other negotiations.”

The release said Unifor Local 4276, which will be negotiating with the Empress Hotel, is prioritizing workloads because injuries are a common side effect of unrealistic expectations.

Gavin McGarrigle, the Unifor western regional director, attributes much of the event and tourism sector to hotel workers. He said in the release that retaining workers is dependant on wage increases in addition to better workloads.

“Hotels are struggling to hire and retain staff,” he said. “Economic incentives will go a long way towards addressing this problem. B.C. can’t have a vibrant event and tourism sector without hotel workers.”

