Union issues 72-hour strike notice at Gibraltar Mine

Unifor Local 3018 representing workers at Gibraltar Mine north of Williams Lake has issued 72-hour strike notice Tuesday, May 28.

“With the rising cost of living it’s crucial that our members at Gibraltar receive fair wages, strong safety protocols, and equitable treatment on the job,” Unifor National president Lana Payne stated in a news release.

If an agreement is not reached the strike could begin Friday, May 31 after midnight, when the present contract expires.

When contacted by Black Press Media, Taseko Mines confirmed the bargaining process is ongoing between the company and union representatives.

“We remain committed to reaching a fair and equitable agreement,” noted Sean Magee, vice-president corporate affairs for Taseko in an email.

The union said it represents 550 workers and 98 per cent voted in favour of a strike if a contract could not be achieved by the time the present contract expires.

Taseko and the union have been in negotations for several weeks.

