Union ‘optimistic’ as talks to end B.C. HandyDART strike set to resume

Mediated negotiations scheduled for Sunday in Metro Vancouver dispute

The head of the union for striking HandyDART transit workers in Metro Vancouver says he’s cautiously optimistic ahead of Sunday’s mediated negotiations with their employer, but members are prepared to stay on strike “as long as it takes.”

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1724 president Joe McCann says it’s concerning that employer Transdev waited a week to come to the table with a mediator, but the union remains “optimistic” a deal can be done.

About 600 employees of the accessible door-to-door transit service have been on strike since Tuesday, only offering trips to essential medical appointments, over demands for better pay, closer to that of other transit services.

McCann says the lack of appropriate pay has led to struggles recruiting and retaining staff and the union is seeking a raise of about five dollars an hour.

He has previously said Transdev’s last contract offer was rejected by 83 per cent of union members who participated in the vote.

Transdev said in a statement on the first day of the strike that its priority “remains to reach a fair contract that balances the needs of our employees, HandyDART clients, and taxpayers.”