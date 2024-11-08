 Skip to content
Union says talks to resume in B.C. port work stoppage

B.C.’s port lockout has halted most container traffic on Canada’s west coast
The Canadian Press
Workers pose for a photo while picketing at Neptune Terminal during an International Longshore and Warehouse Union labour dispute in North Vancouver, on Tuesday. Canadian retailers say their frustration is growing with what they describe as a lack of urgency to resolve disruptions at Canada’s two largest ports. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

The union representing more than 700 locked-out British Columbia port supervisors says talks are set to resume with employers.

A representative for the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 514 says they have been ordered back to the table with the BC Maritime Employers Association and federal mediators on Saturday at 5 p.m. and that Sunday and Monday have been set aside for talks to continue if necessary.

In a statement, the employers association confirmed the meeting set for Saturday and says its “final offer” has been on the table for more than a week, representing a “fair and balanced proposal for employees.”

Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon had earlier Thursday criticized a lack of progress in talks to end the dispute, as well as a dockworkers strike at the Port of Montreal, saying there had been a “concerning lack of urgency.”

MacKinnon’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

B.C.’s port lockout has halted most container traffic on Canada’s west coast since Monday, frustrating business organizations.

Chuck Chiang and Ashley Joannou, The Canadian Press

B.C. NDP maintains majority as Surrey's Begg wins by 22 votes
Sides in B.C. port dispute to meet in bid to end lockout after talk with minister
Kelowna court case just one of hundreds across Canada halted by time limits
