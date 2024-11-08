Union says talks to resume in B.C. port work stoppage

B.C.’s port lockout has halted most container traffic on Canada’s west coast

The union representing more than 700 locked-out British Columbia port supervisors says talks are set to resume with employers.

A representative for the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 514 says they have been ordered back to the table with the BC Maritime Employers Association and federal mediators on Saturday at 5 p.m. and that Sunday and Monday have been set aside for talks to continue if necessary.

In a statement, the employers association confirmed the meeting set for Saturday and says its “final offer” has been on the table for more than a week, representing a “fair and balanced proposal for employees.”

Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon had earlier Thursday criticized a lack of progress in talks to end the dispute, as well as a dockworkers strike at the Port of Montreal, saying there had been a “concerning lack of urgency.”

MacKinnon’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chuck Chiang and Ashley Joannou, The Canadian Press