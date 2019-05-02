Unique car parts stolen from UVic motorsport team

Many of the parts are unique and made solely for the car that the UVic team is working on. Stolen items include a custom steering wheel, steering column, rack mounts, clutch handle, clutch cable, and more. (UVic Formula Motorsport)

The UVic Formula Motorsport team has spent thousands of hours over the past few months designing and building a unique car to race in the Formula Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) competition in Michigan – only to have some of their custom parts stolen just two weeks ahead of the highly anticipated event.

On April 25, between 10 p.m. and 1:30 a.m., numerous car parts were stolen from the trailer of the UVic Formula Motorsport team.

Many of the parts are unique and made solely for the car that the UVic team is working on. Stolen items include a custom steering wheel, steering column, rack mounts, clutch handle, clutch cable, and more.

The estimated value of the stolen items is between $3,000 and $4,000.

Any information on who is responsible or where the stolen items may be can be directed to the Saanich Police at 250-475-4321.