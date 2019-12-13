Nature Conservancy Canada is suggesting “purchasing” an endangered species or landscape as a green Christmas gift. (giftsofnature.ca)

Unique gift alert: adopt a grizzly bear for Christmas

Nature Conservancy Canada is hosting its 25th annual Gifts of Nature campaign

If anyone is looking for a unique, eco-friendly Christmas present why not buy a grizzly bear?

Nature Conservancy Canada (NCC) is offering its 25th annual Gifts of Nature campaign for the holiday season. Through the campaign, people can choose to “adopt” a Canadian species, such as a moose, bald eagle, polar bear, snowy owl, narwhal, Atlantic puffin, Canada lynx, a swift fox, grizzly bear, wolverine wolf, plains bison and American bison.

Also added this year are some at-risk species like the Blanding’s turtle, western bluebird and the North American river otter.

VIDEO: Conservation group buys Kootenay farm to protect grizzlies, elk, trout

Not up for an animal? People can also adopt a national landscape, such as B.C.’s West Coast, a boreal forest and the Canadian Rockies.

With a minimum $40 donation a recipient will receive a full 2020 calendar of Canadian landscapes, a 10-page booklet on the species or habitat of choice and a full 8.5 x 11-inch certificate. Anyone hoping to skip the packaging can opt for an e-certificate.

ALSO READ: Langford stuffed animal thief comes forward after stealing Christmas donation

“Gifts of Canadian Nature is a great gift idea for the nature lover on your list,” said Dan Kraus, senior conservation biologist with NCC in a statement. “Rather than clutter our homes with more stuff, this is a unique gift with a memorable, meaningful and lasting impact. Additionally, it helps the gift-giver avoid busy shopping malls and stressful parking lots, while helping us care for our natural spaces and wildlife.”

Since the program began in 1994 the Gifts of Nature has helped raise more than $3 million to help with land conservation efforts.

For more information, or to make a purchase you can visit giftsofnature.ca .

