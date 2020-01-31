Unique Valentine’s event offers pop-up weddings for couples

The Love Bash will have mini chapels and all the necessities for a wedding

Couples can celebrate the most romantic day of the year by getting married at an upcoming pop-up event. (File contributed/ Tegan McMartin )

A Greater Victoria business is organizing a unique way to celebrate Valentine’s Day: a one-night event where multiple couples can have pop-up weddings or renew their vows.

The Love Bash, hosted by Langford-based The Good Party, will offer four differently styled mini chapels, and with the purchase of an all-inclusive “Happy Couple” ticket, offer couples a venue, decor, flowers, food, cocktails a mini wedding pie and officiant to help them tie the knot (for legal ceremonies, couples will need to bring their own marriage licence).

Chapel styles include west coast meets boho, modern and classy, make a wish, and Vegas bound themes.

“As wedding planners, we know how much work is required to put on a wedding. The logistics and high costs can stress a lot of people out. You want your wedding day to be stress free but also beautiful. This is an opportunity for couples to tie the knot or renew their vows and all they have to do is show up,” said lead planner Carley Watchin.

ALSO READ: Victoria hotel awards couples for baby-making with Valentine’s freebie

There is room for witnesses and friends, and couples will received 12-15 images from the ceremony.

Afterwards, all the people celebrating their nuptials can stick around for a dance party with a DJ, cash bar and confetti.

The best part? The event is a fundraiser for the Help Fill A Dream Foundation.

Tickets range in price from $30 for guest tickets, to $295 for Happy Couple tickets. The event will be able to accomodate 36 couples, with up to 10 guests each.

The event will run at the Victoria Public Market at 1701 Douglas St. from 7 p.m. to midnight.

For more information visit thegoodparty.ca/the-love-bash.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and Instagram