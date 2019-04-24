The United Way Spirit Awards will take place at the Fairmont Empress Hotel where donors and workplaces who ran United Way fundraising campaigns were recognized. Here, recipients are celebrated at the 2016 event. (Black Press file photo)

United Way to recognize outstanding community members

The annual Spirit Awards celebration will feature 13 award recipients

United Way is recognizing the outstanding volunteers and donors in its annual Spirit Awards celebration.

On Wednesday morning, 38 nominees will be pared down to 13 award-winners at a celebratory luncheon at the Fairmont Empress Hotel.

ALSO READ: United Way opens grants to help charities tackle social issues

Each year, the United Way recognizes the accomplishments of more than 250 workplaces to select its final winners.

This year the thirteen awards categories include:

  • Outstanding Employee Campaign Chair under 100 employees
  • Outstanding Employee Campaign Chair over 100 employees
  • Outstanding Campaign Committee
  • Thanks a Million, for businesses that have donated more than $1 million cumulatively
  • Leadership Giving
  • Community Impact
  • Community Partner
  • Labour Partnership
  • Post-Secondary Challenge Cup
  • Financial Challenge Cup
  • Municipal Challenge Cup
  • Outstanding Workplace Campaign
  • Chair’s Award of Distinction, which is presented to a local philanthropist and business leader for his/her individual and corporate support of United Way

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

 

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
VIDEO: Police dog in Oregon struck by 200 porcupine quills during pursuit
Next story
B.C. man’s lawsuit claiming rights to People’s Party name heading to court

Just Posted

Horgan heckled as gas prices sit at record high, could go up more

Premier John Horgan blames refiners, not taxes

Good Samaritans rescue Sidney senior trapped under mobility scooter

78-year-old broke her pelvis and spent a week in hospital after the accident

Downtown Victoria Shoppers Drug Mart to take over previous Chapters location

The drug store is moving next door to take on a two-storey expansion

Home care transition could exacerbate worker shortage: Seniors advocate

Advocate fears impact of eight-hour shift model on an industry under stress

Oak Bay student Ottawa bound as parliamentary page

Community-driven Leah Smith to join Page Program

VIDEO: Police dog in Oregon struck by 200 porcupine quills during pursuit

The German shepherd had to be sedated and was in treatment for more than two hours

Wanted by Crime Stoppers

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris should be rebuilt?

Images of one of the word’s most iconic landmarks were seared into… Continue reading

Female real estate agents warned of suspicious man in Metro Vancouver

The man requests to see homes alone with the female agent, police say

SPCA investigating after newborn kittens found in Vancouver dumpster

The kittens were found suffering from hypothermia and dehydration

Experts butt heads in court, hunter loses case for return of ram

Despite expert testimony, judgement says ram probably underage

‘B.C. cannot wait for action’: Top doctor urges province to decriminalize illicit drugs

Dr. Bonnie Henry says current approach in ‘war on drugs’ has criminalized and stigmatized drug users

Murder on B.C. property didn’t need to be disclosed before sale, court rules

Buyer had tried to break contract after learning a man with ties to crime had been murdered there

B.C. man turned to dating site for pimp operation, court hears

In court the details of how Simon Rypiak lured 4 women into prostitution revealed

Most Read