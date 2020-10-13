Greater Victoria non-profits can now apply for the second round of funding made available through the federal government’s Emergency Community Support Fund. (Black Press Media file photo)

United Way, Victoria Foundation open applications open for second round of emergency funding

Money expected to be in hands of charities by end of November

More relief is on the way for Greater Victoria charities as United Way Greater Victoria and the Victoria Foundation partner to distribute $685,000 to local non-profits.

The funding comes through the second round of the federal Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF), which already provided $1.635 million in the spring, meaning $2.32 million will be granted to local charities through the program.

The money will go to local charities adapting frontline services to support people experiencing heightened vulnerability during the pandemic.

READ ALSO: Feds unveil $350M fund to help charities, non-profits get through pandemic

On April 21, the federal government announced the nation-wide $350 million ECSF, to be administered in collaboration with United Way Centraide Canada, Community Foundations of Canada and the Canadian Red Cross. On May 19, the first round of funding was released and on now, round two is live.

READ ALSO: Funding available for Greater Victoria charities dedicated to helping those in need

United Way Greater Victoria and the Victoria Foundation is accepting applications until Oct. 30. Grants can be used for a variety of purposes, such as staffing or resource needs or equipment and supplies. The money is expected to be in the hands of local non-profits by the end of November.

Employment and Social Development Canada is offering information webinars for community organizations interested in applying for the second round of ECSF grants. For the English webinar visit bit.ly/33vtLAG or visit bit.ly/30zvNOz for information in French.

To learn more about the eligibility requirements and how to apply visit uwgv.ca/ecsf or victoriafoundation.bc.ca/ecsf.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

United Way

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nominations open for Victoria’s 2021 Youth Poet Laureate
Next story
Soap for Hope expands operation to 80 Indigenous communities during pandemic

Just Posted

Wind warning issued for Greater Victoria

Environment Canada warning of gusts up to 100 kilometres per hour

Victoria brewery releases sour pumpkin spice beer ahead of Thanksgiving weekend

La Tarte, from Ile Sauvage Brewing Co, is a brown based sour beer

A Greater Victoria guide to voting in the B.C. election

Where and how to cast your ballot for the upcoming provincial election

Colwood Corners construction creates coming road closures

Work involves frontage improvements, underground servicing for water, hydro and communications

Soap for Hope expands operation to 80 Indigenous communities during pandemic

Organization reminds people of how important hygiene is on Global Handwashing Day

Remembrance Day planners scrambling as COVID-19 upends traditional ceremonies

Legion branches are scrambling to plan stripped-down versions of the annual sombre ceremonies

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Oct. 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Liberal candidate apologizes for comments made about NDP politician in viral video

Jane Thornthwaite said she’s sorry for commenting on Bowinn Ma’s looks during roast for a retiring politician

Canucks acquire defenceman Nate Schmidt from Vegas for 2022 third-round pick

Free agent forward Toffoli leaves Vancouver to join Habs

UPDATE: Police locate vehicle of interest following reported hit-and-run death of Vancouver Island woman

Man turns himself in to RCMP in Kelowna after seeing news reports

Animal obesity: Tips for tackling weight issues in pets

Leading up to National Pet Obesity Day, B.C. animal nutritionist offers weight check-in for pets

Vancouver Island RCMP identify vehicle of interest following ‘suspicious’ death of woman in Parksville

UPDATE: Police say early indications are she was the victim of a hit-and-run

Canadians urged to keep COVID-era Thanksgiving gatherings small, virtual

With daily case counts continuing to rise in several provinces, some restrictions came into effect

BC Greens platform looks for changes to transit funding, municipal finance system

The Greens did not have an estimate of how much the plan’s points would cost

Most Read