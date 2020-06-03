Univeristy of Victoria parking lot hosts drive-in movies

The Breakfast Club, Hook and The Life Aquatic shown on a 40-foot screen

The Twilight Drive-In in Aldergrove was filled with cars and movie enthusiasts on a clear Friday evening, June 2. A similar event will be held at UVic on June 4, 5 and 6. (Troy Landreville Langley Times)

A drive-in movie event comes to the University of Victoria this weekend.

For three nights, starting on June 4, UVic will host screenings of old-time favorites.

Thursday night will be the screening of Hook, on Friday The Life Aquatic will be played and on Saturday, The Breakfast Club will be shown.

The shows will follow the provincial health officers’ protocols for physical distancing and pre-packaged snacks will be available for no-contract delivery to vehicles.

The films will be shown on a 40-foot screen in parking lot 10, which has space for up to 50 vehicles. Tickets are $30 per parking space, with $5 of every ticket going to fund UVic student bursaries

The movies start at 9:30 p.m.

For more information visit legacydrivein.com.



