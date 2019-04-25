The University of Calgary is mourning the sudden passing of a student-athlete who died in a canoeing incident at Moyie Lake near Cranbrook.

University mourns student who died in B.C. canoeing accident

Andrew Milner, 19, was in his second year with the University of Calgary’s basketball program

The University of Calgary is mourning the death of a student-athlete who died in a canoeing accident at Moyie Lake near Cranbrook on Tuesday morning.

In a statement, the university said it was ‘shocked and saddened’ to hear of the sudden passing of Andrew Milner, a 19-year-old kinesiology student and a guard with the Dinos men’s basketball program.

“Andrew was an outstanding student and a national champion on the basketball floor, but most importantly he was a tremendous young man, and his loss will be felt deeply by all members of the Dinos community,” reads the statement.

Milner, from Antigonish, N.S., was in his second year with the university and the basketball team.

READ: Cranbrook RCMP respond to fatal canoe incident at Moyie Lake

Cranbrook RCMP and emergency personnel were called to Moyie Lake in response to an overturned canoe. One man was able to swim to shore after the boat capsized, however, another man remained missing.

RCMP members, Police Dog Services and Search and Rescue personnel responded to the scene, conducting extensive patrols of the shoreline. An Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (Drone) was utilized during the search, and Police Dog Services also found some items belonging to the missing man.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team was called in, which found and recovered the missing man in the water.

Police and the B.C. Coroner’s Service continue to investigate.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Esquimalt-based HMCS Regina makes third drug bust in two weeks
Next story
Canfor temporarily shutting down lumber mills across B.C.

Just Posted

West Shore RCMP receives five cougar reports in two days in Colwood

Colwood and Sangster Elementary Schools taking precautions

Esquimalt-based HMCS Regina makes third drug bust in two weeks

Ship seized hashish and heroin in Indian Ocean

Temporary CCTV cameras added around downtown Victoria

Cameras go up Saturday for big Sunday events

International Astronomy Day lands in Victoria

Activities run April 27 at the Royal B.C. Museum and Observatory Hill

Gardeners can stock up for spring at Saanich’s Horticulture Centre of the Pacific

Spring Plant Sale runs April 26 and 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WATCH: Cougar saunters through Metchosin yard

Spring cougar sighting caught on camera

Wanted by Crime Stoppers

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris should be rebuilt?

Images of one of the word’s most iconic landmarks were seared into… Continue reading

University mourns student who died in B.C. canoeing accident

Andrew Milner, 19, was in his second year with the University of Calgary’s basketball program

RCMP arrest B.C. man following threatening Vaisakhi Facebook post

Post made reference to pressure cooker bomb at massive Surrey parade

B.C. woman pleads for people to stop stealing daffodils meant to honour cancer victims

Cynthia Bentley honours memory of those lost to cancer by planting 100 daffodils each year

Canfor temporarily shutting down lumber mills across B.C.

Low lumber prices and the high cost of fibre are the cause of curtailment, according to the company

Two in critical condition, several still in hospital after Langley deck collapse

Close relative Satwant Garcha makes daily trips to visit those injured at the wedding

Allegedly intoxicated man arrested after 3 paramedics attacked at Kamloops hospital

Paramedics had transported the man to Royal Inlands Hospital for medical treatment

Most Read