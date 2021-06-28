University of Victoria closed Monday due to extreme heat

The University of Victoria is closing for Monday due to extreme heat. Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 37 C. (Black Press Media file photo)

The University of Victoria will be closed Monday as Environment Canada forecasts what would be a record-breaking 37 C for the region.

In a statement issued Sunday night, the university said it would be closing due to extreme temperatures and no one would be required to work on campus or remotely unless absolutely necessary for the operation and safety of the campus.

Cancellations, it said, include all online classes.

The Student Wellness Centre will remain open for limited access to clinical health services only. People are asked to call in advance to confirm availability.

The Sooke School District has also asked parents to keep their kids home if possible Monday. Buses in the district won’t be running, but the school will remain open for anyone who needs to attend.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Greater Victoria that’s expected to stay in place until Tuesday after which temperatures begin to drop.

People are reminded to drink plenty of water and stay in a cool place. They are asked to check on older friends, family and neighbours and never leave people or pets in a parked vehicle.

Symptoms of heat illness are dizziness/fainting, nausea/vomiting, rapid breathing and heartbeat, extreme thirst, and decreased urination with unusually dark urine.

